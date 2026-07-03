Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,225 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,024 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 59,500 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 61.9% in the first quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne now owns 170,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,498 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 60,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average is $193.50. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.34 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Article Title

Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Article Title

Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes from high-profile investors and commentators, including Michael Burry’s renewed short thesis on AI chips and concerns about valuation/digestion risk, added to the pressure on sentiment around NVIDIA shares. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here