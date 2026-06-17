Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,244 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 313.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,234 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $541.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average is $177.61. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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