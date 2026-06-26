Waterway Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 155.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up approximately 0.4% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,082.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $482.20 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,029.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers.

New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth.

Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending.

Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst.

Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparisons, including coverage versus Public Service Enterprise Group, frame GE Vernova as one of the main grid modernization plays, but do not materially change the near-term story.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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