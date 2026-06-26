Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eaton were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $97,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 297,166 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 239,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 158,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eaton’s latest quarterly update showed record sales, strong organic growth, and a raised full-year organic growth outlook, reinforcing the view that demand remains robust across its electrical and aerospace businesses. Eaton reports record first quarter 2026 results

Eaton’s latest quarterly update showed record sales, strong organic growth, and a raised full-year organic growth outlook, reinforcing the view that demand remains robust across its electrical and aerospace businesses. Positive Sentiment: Electrical Americas orders accelerated sharply and backlog stayed elevated, suggesting sustained strength in power infrastructure demand and supporting the stock’s rerating. Eaton reports record first quarter 2026 results

Electrical Americas orders accelerated sharply and backlog stayed elevated, suggesting sustained strength in power infrastructure demand and supporting the stock’s rerating. Positive Sentiment: Management’s plan to separate and combine the Mobility business with Dana is being viewed as a portfolio streamlining move that leaves Eaton more focused on faster-growing electrical and aerospace end markets. Eaton advances 2030 growth strategy announcement combine mobility group Dana

Management’s plan to separate and combine the Mobility business with Dana is being viewed as a portfolio streamlining move that leaves Eaton more focused on faster-growing electrical and aerospace end markets. Positive Sentiment: Recent acquisitions, including Boyd Thermal, deepen Eaton’s data-center and liquid-cooling exposure, which investors see as a beneficiary of AI-related power and cooling infrastructure spending. Eaton completes acquisition of leading liquid cooling solutions provider Boyd Thermal

Recent acquisitions, including Boyd Thermal, deepen Eaton’s data-center and liquid-cooling exposure, which investors see as a beneficiary of AI-related power and cooling infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Eaton, reflecting improving earnings expectations and adding to the bullish analyst backdrop.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Eaton, reflecting improving earnings expectations and adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Insider trading data shows recent selling by several executives, but the activity appears limited and is outweighed by the stronger operating and strategic news flow.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $419.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $311.92 and a 12 month high of $436.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $405.77 and its 200-day moving average is $371.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $453.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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