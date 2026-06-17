Waterway Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,799 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4%

NVDA stock opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock valued at $277,398,643. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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