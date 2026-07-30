Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 9,166 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after buying an additional 4,137,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $734,321,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $190 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade may be the biggest near-term catalyst, signaling that UBS sees improving risk-reward prospects for BD. UBS initiates coverage of Becton Dickinson

, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade may be the biggest near-term catalyst, signaling that UBS sees improving risk-reward prospects for BD. Positive Sentiment: BD and Brazilian pharmaceutical company EMS launched a semaglutide product in Brazil, combining EMS’s pharmaceutical capabilities with BD’s advanced drug-delivery technology. The partnership could expand access to GLP-1 therapies and create potential demand for BD’s injection and delivery systems. EMS and BD semaglutide launch

BD and Brazilian pharmaceutical company EMS launched a semaglutide product in Brazil, combining EMS’s pharmaceutical capabilities with BD’s advanced drug-delivery technology. The partnership could expand access to GLP-1 therapies and create potential demand for BD’s injection and delivery systems. Neutral Sentiment: BD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 9. The announcement supports the company’s shareholder-return profile, although the dividend was expected and is unlikely to materially change earnings expectations. BD dividend announcement

BD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 9. The announcement supports the company’s shareholder-return profile, although the dividend was expected and is unlikely to materially change earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President Michael Feld sold 75 shares worth approximately $11,785 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale reduced his holdings by only 0.36% and was scheduled in advance, it represents a limited negative signal rather than a major change in insider sentiment. BDX insider stock sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,189 shares of company stock valued at $765,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.3%

BDX stock opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here