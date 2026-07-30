Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,733 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in DexCom by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,823 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in DexCom by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 530,363 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,314 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,042,801 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $364,052.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,708.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,918.76. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,258 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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