Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 15,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,803 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 55.96%.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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