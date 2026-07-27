Waverly Advisors LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 290.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,932 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $98.77 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $236.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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