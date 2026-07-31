Waverly Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 42.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares worth $66,793,857. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here