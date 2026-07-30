Waverly Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 168.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

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Key Markel Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Markel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Markel reported quarterly EPS of $92.76, substantially above the $30.64 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat. The company also posted a 7.90% return on equity and a 10.85% net margin. MarketBeat earnings report

Markel reported quarterly EPS of $92.76, substantially above the $30.64 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat. The company also posted a 7.90% return on equity and a 10.85% net margin. Positive Sentiment: The insurer’s quarterly results included $4.02 billion in revenue, underscoring the scale of Markel’s operations and supporting continued investor focus on its insurance and investment businesses. Markel Group second-quarter results

The insurer’s quarterly results included $4.02 billion in revenue, underscoring the scale of Markel’s operations and supporting continued investor focus on its insurance and investment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports characterized the release as a quarterly earnings update, while previews ahead of the announcement had positioned Markel as an earnings-focused stock. The market is now likely to evaluate the quality and sustainability of reported earnings rather than the headline EPS figure alone. Markel Group earnings snapshot

Several reports characterized the release as a quarterly earnings update, while previews ahead of the announcement had positioned Markel as an earnings-focused stock. The market is now likely to evaluate the quality and sustainability of reported earnings rather than the headline EPS figure alone. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $4.02 billion fell short of the approximately $4.50 billion FactSet consensus, a gap that may raise concerns about operating momentum and the outlook for premium and investment-related income. Markel revenue results

Revenue of $4.02 billion fell short of the approximately $4.50 billion FactSet consensus, a gap that may raise concerns about operating momentum and the outlook for premium and investment-related income. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $19.51 per share, below its $29.94 consensus estimate and down from $25.46 a year earlier. This contrasts sharply with the reported $92.76 EPS figure, suggesting that unusual gains or accounting items may have inflated headline earnings. Zacks Markel earnings analysis

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $2,020.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,901.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,946.38. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,719.41 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, with a total value of $179,261.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,815.90. This represents a 4.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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