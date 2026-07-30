Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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