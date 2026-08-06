Wayfair Inc. $W Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,182 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company's stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,713.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 168,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 164,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,004,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus a $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, ahead of expectations. Wayfair Q2 results

Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus a $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: U.S. momentum and cash flow improved: U.S. revenue increased 8.7%, active customers reached 21.7 million, and free cash flow hit its strongest level since 2020. Growth in higher-income shoppers, specialty brands and luxury platform Perigold also supported results. Wayfair posts strongest U.S. growth since 2020

U.S. revenue increased 8.7%, active customers reached 21.7 million, and free cash flow hit its strongest level since 2020. Growth in higher-income shoppers, specialty brands and luxury platform Perigold also supported results. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets after the earnings beat: UBS lifted its target to $156 and upgraded Wayfair to “buy,” while Wells Fargo raised its target to $130 with an “overweight” rating. Needham also raised its target to $133 and maintained a “buy” rating. Wayfair analyst forecasts

UBS lifted its target to $156 and upgraded Wayfair to “buy,” while Wells Fargo raised its target to $130 with an “overweight” rating. Needham also raised its target to $133 and maintained a “buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms remain cautious despite higher targets: BMO rates the shares “market perform” with a $115 target, RBC rates them “sector perform” with a $92 target, and Wedbush remains “neutral” with a $125 target.

Several firms remain cautious despite higher targets: BMO rates the shares “market perform” with a $115 target, RBC rates them “sector perform” with a $92 target, and Wedbush remains “neutral” with a $125 target. Negative Sentiment: International revenue declined 1.3%, and a debt-related charge contributed to a net loss. The stock’s pullback likely reflects profit-taking after its substantial earnings-driven surge and concerns that its valuation now discounts much of the recovery. Wayfair debt charge and cash flow

Wayfair Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of W stock opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.99. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $119.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Wayfair's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Wayfair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $99.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $570,518.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,299,053.76. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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