waypoint wealth counsel Sells 4,205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

waypoint wealth counsel lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of waypoint wealth counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,712,878,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,369,280 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $31,569,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $356.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.88 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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