waypoint wealth counsel Sells 9,091 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

waypoint wealth counsel cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of waypoint wealth counsel's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. waypoint wealth counsel's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,199,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,181,125. The firm's 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $158.39 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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