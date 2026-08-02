Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,050 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.04% of Waystar worth $48,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advent International L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth about $362,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,601,000 after buying an additional 3,186,869 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 4,717.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,814,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,811,000 after buying an additional 1,776,979 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,642,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,627,000.

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Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.21 million. Waystar had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Waystar's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Waystar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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