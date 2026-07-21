WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,845 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 259,843 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Energy Fuels worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other news, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $967,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,356,105.64. This represents a 40.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 313,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,818.80. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 27.51.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.25.

View Our Latest Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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