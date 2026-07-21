WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 134,361 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,158 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,361 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cadre worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDRE. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadre by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,927 shares of the company's stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,170,349 shares of the company's stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 247,458 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 99,144 shares of the company's stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,862 shares of the company's stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 70,974 shares during the period. Finally, Agman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,371,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,617,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $263,795,379.77. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,500. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Cadre Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CDRE opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.33. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

See Also

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