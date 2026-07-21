WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 35,164 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,363 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,164 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Viking were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,043,945,000 after purchasing an additional 570,672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company's stock worth $614,960,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,297,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,640,166.

Key Stories Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Viking Holdings as one of five consumer discretionary picks for the second half of 2026, alongside improving U.S. consumer sentiment and falling energy costs, which may help demand for cruise travel. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Viking Holdings as one of five consumer discretionary picks for the second half of 2026, alongside improving U.S. consumer sentiment and falling energy costs, which may help demand for cruise travel. Neutral Sentiment: Recent “Promising Shipping Stocks” and “Shipping Stocks To Follow” articles appear to be broad screening pieces and do not provide specific new information about Viking Holdings’ operations or financial outlook. Article Title

Recent “Promising Shipping Stocks” and “Shipping Stocks To Follow” articles appear to be broad screening pieces and do not provide specific new information about Viking Holdings’ operations or financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple stories about “Viking 1” on Mars are unrelated to Viking Holdings Ltd. and should not be viewed as stock catalysts for VIK. Article Title

Viking Stock Performance

VIK stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $105.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.Viking's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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