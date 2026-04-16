Wealth Effects LLC Acquires Shares of 2,929 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 414,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $42,165,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,308 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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