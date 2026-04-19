Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 431.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 117 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $323.02 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $432.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $383.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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