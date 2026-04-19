Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the company's stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,437 shares of the company's stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WPM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $152.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wheaton Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here