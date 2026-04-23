Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,593 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term clinical win: IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) data show sustained disease control through ~120 weeks in antibody‑positive generalized myasthenia gravis, strengthening the drug’s commercial outlook and supporting neurology revenue growth. IMAAVY® (nipocalimab-aahu) shows over two years of sustained disease control in a broad population with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/device expansion: J&J received CE Mark approval for the new ETHICON™ 4000 surgical stapler, which could help drive device sales in Europe and refresh its surgical portfolio. Johnson & Johnson Announces CE-Mark Approval for the New ETHICON™ 4000 Stapler
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation: J&J debuted the CARTOSOUND SONATA AI module and presented VARIPULSE data at HRS 2026, expanding its electrophysiology and AI-enabled imaging capabilities — a long-term valuation positive for MedTech. Johnson & Johnson Showcases CARTO-Powered Innovation, Including Debut of CARTOSOUND SONATA, to Advance Arrhythmia Care at HRS 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Guggenheim raised its JNJ price target (to $266) and kept a Buy rating after Q1, highlighting upside from pipeline assets (Icotyde and others). Analyst upgrades can support share gains. Guggenheim Raises Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Target on Icotyde Upside, Keeps Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management will appear at the RBC Global Healthcare Conference in May (fireside chat webcast), providing a scheduled forum for updating guidance and strategy — watch the event for color. Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and sentiment pieces (Zacks, market write-ups) note JNJ’s Q1 strength driven by Innovative Medicines; useful for sentiment but largely reiterative. J&J Innovative Medicine Drives Q1 Strength: Key to Long-Term Growth?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical/analyst caution: Some outlets highlight technical buy zones and conservative analyst views (Bank of America kept a Neutral stance, others suggest buying at lower levels), which can cap upside and prompt profit-taking after a recent rally. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) forecast: Buyers should enter between 227.80 – 215.80 area
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE JNJ opened at $225.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $240.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $544.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
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