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Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,593 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wealth Enhancement Trust Services acquired a new stake of 42,593 shares of Johnson & Johnson valued at about $8.82 million, making J&J roughly 1.1% of the firm's holdings and its 20th-largest position.
  • Johnson & Johnson beat Q1 expectations with $2.70 EPS (vs. $2.68) and $24.06B in revenue (+9.9% YoY), set FY2026 guidance of $11.45–$11.65 EPS, and raised its quarterly dividend to $1.34 (annualized $5.36, ~2.4% yield).
  • Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares worth $7.36 million over the last 90 days (insiders now own 0.16%), while ~69.6% of the stock is held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $225.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $240.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $544.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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