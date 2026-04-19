Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,243 Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,243 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,941 shares of the software company's stock valued at $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 44,718 shares of the software company's stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 304,051 shares of the software company's stock worth $90,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.51 and a 200 day moving average of $273.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $246.00 target price (down from $331.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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