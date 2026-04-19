Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,814 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $362.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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