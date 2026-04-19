Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes $2.60 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,384 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $637.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $645.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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