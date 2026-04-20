Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company's stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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