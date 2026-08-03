Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Buys 63,818 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. lifted its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 115.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Century Aluminum makes up about 2.5% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned approximately 0.12% of Century Aluminum worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glencore plc raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 53,511,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,096,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,939,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $271,901,000 after buying an additional 1,094,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,711 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,830,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,422,000 after buying an additional 957,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,044,000 after purchasing an additional 176,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

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Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

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About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Further Reading

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