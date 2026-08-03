Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 204.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,602 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 179,562 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 5.2% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned approximately 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $303,611,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,307,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $378,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,233 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $95,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $71,141,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pan American Silver's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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