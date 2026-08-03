Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Invests $8.98 Million in Vistra Corp. $VST

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,980,000. Vistra accounts for about 3.2% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $212 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target

signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Vistra Declares Dividend

payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Vistra Stock Looks Reasonable Following New York Data Center Limits

Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Vistra Earnings Expectations

Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply following an analyst downgrade, which appears to be the main recent pressure on the stock. The downgrade offsets Morgan Stanley’s more bullish view and may encourage investors to reduce exposure before earnings. Vistra Shares Down After Analyst Downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Zacks Research raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $229.88.

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Vistra Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE VST opened at $148.49 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $157.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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