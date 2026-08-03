Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Raises Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. increased its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,916 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 3.0% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $437.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Celestica

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Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $330.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $360.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.23 and a 1-year high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company's revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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