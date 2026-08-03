Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Acquires New Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,023 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $19,338,000. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 5.8% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $56,257,229. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,728.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,817.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,595.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $655.96 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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