Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Buys 3,863 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,042 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Celestica were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of Celestica by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PCB Capital LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 3.5% during the first quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $330.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.23 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business's revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Celestica from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celestica from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $437.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total value of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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