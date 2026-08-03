Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Buys Shares of 70,132 Vistra Corp. $VST

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,543,000. Vistra makes up approximately 3.2% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 779.5% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,709 shares of the company's stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $229.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $212 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra Price Target

signaling substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Vistra declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.23 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Vistra Declares Dividend

payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 21. The roughly $75 million distribution provides ongoing shareholder support. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Vistra Stock Looks Reasonable Following New York Data Center Limits

Investor interest in Vistra’s power-generation capacity could benefit from rising electricity demand associated with data centers, although regulatory limits in New York introduce uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Vistra Earnings Expectations

Vistra is scheduled to report quarterly results next week. Analysts expect earnings growth, but the company reportedly lacks the combination of estimate revisions and other indicators that typically signal a likely earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply following an analyst downgrade, which appears to be the main recent pressure on the stock. The downgrade offsets Morgan Stanley’s more bullish view and may encourage investors to reduce exposure before earnings. Vistra Shares Down After Analyst Downgrade

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $148.49 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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