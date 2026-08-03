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Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Cuts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Houlihan Lokey logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wealth High Governance Capital cut its Houlihan Lokey stake by 33.8% in the first quarter, selling 13,158 shares and retaining 25,816 shares valued at approximately $3.7 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds still own 78.07% of HLI.
  • Houlihan Lokey’s fiscal first-quarter results missed expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.35 versus $1.64 expected and revenue of $511 million versus $602.38 million forecast; revenue fell 15.6% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings weakness, the company declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend—a 2.2% annualized yield—and analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $174.62 target, well above the stock’s recent $125.21 price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $6,862,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $4,467,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Houlihan Lokey

Here are the key news stories impacting Houlihan Lokey this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Houlihan Lokey declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 2.2%, providing shareholder income.
  • Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained an “overweight” rating despite lowering its price target to $177 from $187, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods retained an “outperform” rating and reduced its target to $153 from $160. Both targets remain substantially above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts expect a recovery.
  • Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $147 from $161 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still indicates upside, but the cut reflects more cautious expectations for the company’s valuation or near-term performance. Houlihan Lokey Given New $147 Price Target at UBS Group
  • Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 earnings were well below expectations: adjusted EPS was $1.35 versus the $1.64 consensus, and revenue was $511 million versus $602.38 million expected. EPS also fell from $2.14 a year earlier, while revenue declined 15.6% year over year. The sizable earnings and revenue misses are the primary catalyst weighing on HLI. Houlihan Lokey Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $161.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $171.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Get Our Latest Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HLI stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 16.10%.Houlihan Lokey's revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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