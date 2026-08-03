Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,542 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000. Kinross Gold accounts for 1.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinross Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

More Kinross Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Kinross Gold Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow exceeded $725 million in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Kinross Reports Strong 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Free cash flow exceeded in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Kinross Provides Update on Lobo-Marte Project

Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased 67% . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Kinross Gold’s Lobo-Marte Cost Jumps 67%

Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was slightly below the $2.24 billion consensus estimate. The stock also remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that near-term sentiment is cautious even after the earnings beat.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Further Reading

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