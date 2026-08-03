Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Sells 219,850 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 219,850 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,175,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 409,545 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,117,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,116,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,167,000 after buying an additional 901,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,988,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,383,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sportradar Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Sportradar Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.61. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sportradar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sportradar Group wasn't on the list.

While Sportradar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here