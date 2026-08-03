Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes $8.69 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 2.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,626,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,710 shares of the company's stock worth $38,979,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock worth $323,259,000 after buying an additional 336,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,381,985 shares of the company's stock worth $284,900,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 494,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,291.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,250 shares of company stock worth $123,532,067. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. New Street Research restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.00.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $279.18 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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