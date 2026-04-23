Wealth Management Nebraska Acquires Shares of 21,134 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.4% of Wealth Management Nebraska's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,309 shares of the company's stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company's stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,553 shares of the company's stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company's stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of PM opened at $163.95 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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