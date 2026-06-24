Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,181 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $397.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.26, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $440.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.30.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock valued at $459,844,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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