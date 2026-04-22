WealthCollab LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 3,319.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,909 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $491,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,657,085.41. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,532.50. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,510 shares of company stock valued at $46,447,668. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company's stock.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB from "equal weight" to "overweight" and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), implying significant upside versus current levels — this upgrade is likely supporting buying interest. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB from "equal weight" to "overweight" and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), implying significant upside versus current levels — this upgrade is likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Momentum heading into earnings: ABNB recently hit a 52-week high and has rallied year-to-date as investors price in strong Q1 results and continuing demand recovery. 52-Week Peak Article

Momentum heading into earnings: ABNB recently hit a 52-week high and has rallied year-to-date as investors price in strong Q1 results and continuing demand recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street research notes: ABNB was included in a batch of analyst calls this morning — these roundups can drive intraday flows but are mixed in directional impact. Analyst Calls Roundup

Wall Street research notes: ABNB was included in a batch of analyst calls this morning — these roundups can drive intraday flows but are mixed in directional impact. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: Street models expect double-digit EPS growth for Q1, setting a higher bar that could amplify moves post-release (earnings date noted by previews). Earnings Preview

Earnings preview: Street models expect double-digit EPS growth for Q1, setting a higher bar that could amplify moves post-release (earnings date noted by previews). Neutral Sentiment: Talent flow: OpenAI hired a former Airbnb executive to lead EMEA — not directly company news but noteworthy for talent dynamics in tech and could be read as a minor negative on executive depth. OpenAI Hires Ex-Airbnb Exec

Talent flow: OpenAI hired a former Airbnb executive to lead EMEA — not directly company news but noteworthy for talent dynamics in tech and could be read as a minor negative on executive depth. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic expansion: Coverage on Airbnb's push into boutique hotels highlights a new growth vector but also intensifies competition and execution risk — a mixed long-term story. Airbnb Hotels Strategy

Strategic expansion: Coverage on Airbnb's push into boutique hotels highlights a new growth vector but also intensifies competition and execution risk — a mixed long-term story. Negative Sentiment: Guidance risk: Analysts warn FQ2 guidance could disappoint amid travel disruption, which would pressure the stock if management signals near-term softness at the results call. Guidance Risk Analysis

Guidance risk: Analysts warn FQ2 guidance could disappoint amid travel disruption, which would pressure the stock if management signals near-term softness at the results call. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term margin concerns: Analysis suggests an "identity shift" (new business lines, product mix) could compress long-term margins and increase execution risk, a bearish thematic that may temper valuations. Margin/Identity Risk

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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