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Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its Amazon stake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 50,213 more shares and bringing its total holding to 1,195,364 shares worth about $275.9 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding 72.20% of Amazon’s stock. Several large firms, including Vanguard, State Street, and Geode Capital, also boosted their positions.
  • Analyst sentiment on Amazon is still bullish, with multiple firms raising price targets and 57 analysts rating the stock a Buy, alongside strong quarterly results that beat expectations on both earnings and revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,364 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 50,213 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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