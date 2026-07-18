Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 1,811.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,158 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. NFSG Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5%

BE stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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