WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.00.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PEP opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.96 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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