WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $497,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $61,306,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $948.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $904.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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