WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations, including rack-mount and single-frame options, aimed at easing data-center space and cost constraints while strengthening its mainframe and enterprise infrastructure offering. IBM Launches Compact z17 and LinuxONE Systems to Address Data Center Space and Cost Constraints

IBM launched new z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations, including rack-mount and single-frame options, aimed at easing data-center space and cost constraints while strengthening its mainframe and enterprise infrastructure offering. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on IBM to $330 and kept a buy rating, citing software strength, Red Hat momentum, infrastructure support, and the possibility of a modest guidance boost later this year. IBM Stock Jumps as BofA Securities Flags Strong Q2, Potential 2026 Guidance Hike

Bank of America raised its price target on IBM to $330 and kept a buy rating, citing software strength, Red Hat momentum, infrastructure support, and the possibility of a modest guidance boost later this year. Positive Sentiment: IBM also got a lift from quantum-computing headlines, including new research with Oak Ridge National Lab and Cleveland Clinic that achieved first-known computations of fusion materials on a quantum computer, reinforcing IBM’s AI/quantum leadership narrative. Oak Ridge National Lab, Cleveland Clinic, and IBM Achieve First-Known Computations of Fusion Materials on a Quantum Computer

IBM also got a lift from quantum-computing headlines, including new research with Oak Ridge National Lab and Cleveland Clinic that achieved first-known computations of fusion materials on a quantum computer, reinforcing IBM’s AI/quantum leadership narrative. Neutral Sentiment: IBM remained in focus as a Dow component benefiting from broader market strength, with multiple articles noting the stock’s continued rally and investor attention ahead of the July 22 earnings report.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $305.98 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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