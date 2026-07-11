WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,523 Amphenol Corporation $APH

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Down 1.9%

APH stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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