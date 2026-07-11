WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Columbia Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,439,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,014. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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