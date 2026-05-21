Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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