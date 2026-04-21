Weaver Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weaver Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,487,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,755,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $307.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $387.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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